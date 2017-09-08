BBC Sport - England v West Indies: More trouble for England as Kemar Roach removes Dawid Malan
More trouble for England as Roach removes Malan
- From the section Cricket
Dawid Malan edges Kemar Roach behind to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich as England slip to 63-5 for in the deciding third Test at Lord's.
