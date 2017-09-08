Hampshire v Surrey: Ben Foakes & Ollie Pope see away side to draw

Ollie Pope finished unbeaten on 100 in his third first-class match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Surrey 200 & 290-4 dec: Pope 100*, Foakes 83* Hampshire 290: Berg 80; T Curran 4-69 Hampshire (8 pts) drew with Surrey (8 pts) Scorecard

Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope put on a partnership of 158 to help Surrey draw with Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Having begun on 135-4, Foakes (83 not out) and Pope (100 not out) batted for the whole of day four before the captains shook hands at 16:30 BST.

Pope completed his maiden first-class century from 137 balls with his 17th four before a draw was agreed with Surrey 190 runs ahead on 290-4.

Hampshire are third on 127 points, with Surrey three points behind in fourth.

It would have taken quite an effort from Hampshire to force a result on the final day, but their hopes were effectively ended by the weather as rain prevented any play before 14:00 BST.

Foakes, who started the day 33 not out, found a willing partner in academy graduate Pope, who not only stuck with him but scored freely, finding the boundary with regularity to ease any pressure.

Their efforts frustrated Hampshire's bowling attack and secured Surrey's ninth draw from 11 County Championship matches this season.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope told BBC Radio London:

"My first Championship hundred was always going to be a special moment and it came a bit sooner than I had anticipated - it's an incredibly proud moment.

"We were looking at the weather wondering if we were going to play or not, but being a not-out batsman overnight you've got to keep switched on.

"The first 40 or 50 runs were pretty hard because they had a game to win and we had to make sure - especially in the first hour or two - that we got through."