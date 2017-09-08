Northamptonshire v Sussex: Richard Levi steers Northants to victory

Richard Levi
Richard Levi followed his 44 in the first innings with an unbeaten half-century in the second
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day four):
Northamptonshire 426 & 140-4: Levi 54*
Sussex 172 & 393 (f/o): Archer 81*, Robson 72
Northants (24 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by six wickets
Northamptonshire dented Sussex's hopes of reaching Division One by beating them at Wantage Road, to keep their own slim promotion prospects alive.

Sussex added just nine to their overnight score to finish 393 all out, leaving Northants a target of 140.

The hosts stuttered to 93-4, but Richard Levi's unbeaten 54 helped them to 140-4 and a six-wicket victory.

Northants move to third in the table, level on points with Sussex and 36 adrift of second-placed Worcestershire.

Although both Sussex and Northants have a game in hand over Worcestershire, their impressive victory at Nottinghamshire leaves them as firm favourites to join Notts in winning promotion from Division Two.

