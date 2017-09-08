Warwickshire v Somerset: Tim Groenewald completes Somerset win at Edgbaston

Tim Groenewald dismissed both Warwickshire openers on day three to put Somerset in complete control

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Somerset 282 & 265-4 dec: Trescothick 119*, Hildreth 68; Sidebottom 3-69 Warwickshire 146 & 232: Trott 74; Groenewald 5-58, Bess 3-61 Somerset (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 169 runs Scorecard

Somerset kept their Division One survival hopes alive, while piling more pressure on bottom side Warwickshire, with a 169-run victory at Edgbaston.

The Bears began the final day on 172-6, still needing 230 runs for an unlikely win with only four wickets remaining.

After rain had delayed the start until 12:30 BST, Tim Ambrose was promptly trapped in front by Craig Overton.

Tim Groenewald (5-58) completed his five-wicket haul to leave Warwickshire 232 all out and 30 points adrift.

Ashley Giles' Bears, who won the County Championship title as recently as 2012, are now likely to need at least two wins from their final three fixtures, one of which is against sixth-placed Yorkshire.

Having already conceded a first-innings deficit of 136, former England opener Marcus Trescothick's 94th career century on the third day set up Somerset's charge.

Only Jonathan Trott (74) offered any real significant resistance as Warwickshire went about chasing an imposing 401 for victory, with no other batsman reaching fifty.

With Somerset still to play fifth-placed Middlesex, their 21-point haul in Birmingham and Middlesex's impending draw against Yorkshire means their top-tier future remains in their own hands.