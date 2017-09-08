Leicestershire v Gloucestershire: Liam Norwell takes career-best haul in Gloucs win

Gloucestershire's Liam Norwell took 10 wickets in a first-class match for the second time in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four): Leicestershire 222 & 160: Cosgrove 68; Norwell 8-43 Gloucestershire 368 & 15-0: Dent 11*, Bancroft 4* Leics 4 pts, Glos 23 pts Gloucestershire beat Leicestershire by 10 wickets Scorecard

Liam Norwell finished with career-best figures of 8-43 as Gloucestershire comfortably beat Division Two's bottom side Leicestershire at Grace Road.

The hosts began the final day on 154-7, but could only add six more runs as Norwell claimed the final three wickets within the first 35 minutes of play.

Chris Dent and Cameron Bancroft scored the 15 runs required for a resounding 10-wicket victory in just 3.3 overs.

The Foxes remain the only county in both divisions without a win in 2017.

Norwell took his tally of wickets in the match to 10 by having Leicestershire's tail end of Mat Pillans, Clint McKay and Dieter Klein all caught to set up the victory.

The 25-year-old medium-pacer beat his previous first-class best figures of 6-33 and now has 56 wickets for the season, behind only Worcestershire captain Joe Leach in the Division Two wicket-taking standings.