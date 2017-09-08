Durham v Kent: Graham Onions becomes Durham's record wicket-taker in thrilling draw

Graham Onions played the last of his nine Tests for England in the summer of 2012

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Durham 217 & 359-7 dec: Latham 119, Clark 86 Kent 206 & 184-9: Billings 70*, Northeast 67 Durham (9 pts) drew with Kent (9 pts) Scorecard

Graham Onions became Durham's all-time leading first-class wicket-taker but Sam Billings batted with a migraine to help Kent to a thrilling draw.

Seamer Onions took his 519th wicket to surpass Simon Brown's previous record.

But Billings scored 70 not out to back up Sam Northeast's 67, and the away side's last-wicket pair survived a nervy final 11 balls to end on 184-9.

Earlier, Tom Latham (119) and Graham Clark (86) helped Durham declare on 359-7 to set Kent 371 to win.

Kent stayed fifth with the draw, while Durham moved above Derbyshire into eighth in Division Two.

Latham and Clark extended their partnership to 180 to give Durham a chance of victory and they appeared to be closing in on a fourth successive Championship win when Onions and Chris Rushworth struck to leave Kent 0-2.

Keaton Jennings bowled Northeast and Onions trapped Adam Milne lbw with six overs left to reach his personal milestone.

But despite Imran Qayyum falling late on to James Weighell (3-51), Billings - who had sat out of most of the previous two days through illness - and last man Mitchell Claydon survived until the close to claim a draw.