Derbyshire v Glamorgan: County Championship match abandoned after rain
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day four):
|Derbyshire 236-9: Reece 53; Carey 3-49
|Glamorgan: Did not bat
|Derbyshire (6 pts) drew with Glamorgan (8 pts)
Derbyshire and Glamorgan suffered their third washout in four days as overnight rain put paid to any more play at Derby and the game ended in a draw.
Umpires Graham Lloyd and Billy Taylor decided there was no prospect of a drenched outfield recovering and abandoned the game before the scheduled 10:30 BST start.
Day two was also called off early despite no rain falling during the day.
Just 72 overs were bowled during the match with the hosts reaching 236-9.
Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman told BBC Radio Derby:
"Disappointing not to be out there, but you can't control the weather and it has rained quite extensively over three or four days.
"It was a slow, nibbly wicket, and it feels like a non-entity of a game which never really got going.
"It's definitely different to mid-summer conditions, but thankfully we've got two games away out of the last three, and starting at 10:30 in September it's usually an advantage to bowl first, so if conditions are bowler-friendly we can make the most of that."
Glamorgan coach Robert Croft told BBC Wales Sport:
"Derby run their business as they see fit, but the out-field has been the problem.
"It's taken a lot of wear and tear throughout the season and it doesn't drain very well, so that's the reason we haven't got on.
"We've got three games left, we've got a couple of guys (David Lloyd and Timm van der Gugten) on the injury comeback trail.
"The second team have a game the same time as we're playing (against Northants) so they'll get some game-time there. That'll be encouraging.
"We'll try to use the end of the season to give people opportunities, but if people are playing well they keep their spots."