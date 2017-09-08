Lancashire v Essex: Title rivals draw rain-affected game at Old Trafford

Lancashire were unable to reduce the 36-point gap to Division One leaders Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Lancashire 290: Hameed 88; Porter 5-73 Essex 202-8 dec: Chopra 40; McLaren 4-45 Lancashire (9 pts) drew with Essex (9 pts) Scorecard

The match between Championship title challengers Lancashire and Essex at Old Trafford ended as a draw, with further rain affecting the game on day four.

There was little prospect of a positive result once Essex, who began 115-4, reached 141 to avoid the follow-on.

The visitors declared on 202-8 to deny Lancashire the chance of a third bowling bonus point, meaning both teams took nine points from the match.

Essex remain 36 points clear at the top of Division One with three games left.

Both sides start the first of their remaining matches on Tuesday, with Essex facing bottom club Warwickshire and Lancashire taking on Somerset.

Essex could clinch their first Championship title since 1992 if they win at Edgbaston, but are reliant on Lancashire slipping up at Taunton.