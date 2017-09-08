Yorkshire v Middlesex: Teams settle for draw in rain-affected game

Liam Plunkett
Liam Plunkett has taken six wickets in two County Championship games this season
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day four):
Yorkshire 358: Leaning 85, Hodd 51; Murtagh 4-77
Middlesex 272-8: Robson 47, Compton 42; Sidebottom 3-49
Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Middlesex (10 pts)
Scorecard

Yorkshire and Middlesex had to settle for a draw after four rain-affected days in their County Championship game.

Middlesex were 108-3 at 15:10 BST after rain washed out the morning's play, before Yorkshire seamer Liam Plunkett struck twice to leave them 143-5.

Adam Voges' 58 helped them earn a second batting bonus point as they declared on 272-8.

Yorkshire are 13 points clear of the relegation zone in fifth, level on points with sixth-placed Middlesex.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired