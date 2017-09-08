Yorkshire v Middlesex: Teams settle for draw in rain-affected game
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day four):
|Yorkshire 358: Leaning 85, Hodd 51; Murtagh 4-77
|Middlesex 272-8: Robson 47, Compton 42; Sidebottom 3-49
|Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Middlesex (10 pts)
|Scorecard
Yorkshire and Middlesex had to settle for a draw after four rain-affected days in their County Championship game.
Middlesex were 108-3 at 15:10 BST after rain washed out the morning's play, before Yorkshire seamer Liam Plunkett struck twice to leave them 143-5.
Adam Voges' 58 helped them earn a second batting bonus point as they declared on 272-8.
Yorkshire are 13 points clear of the relegation zone in fifth, level on points with sixth-placed Middlesex.