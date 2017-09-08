Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire: Daryl Mitchell century leads Worcs to win

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell has now scored 1,056 County Championship runs in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 193 & 275: Wessels 60; Leach 5-69 Worcestershire 243 & 229-2: Mitchell 139* Worcestershire (20 pts) beat Notts (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Worcestershire took a big step towards Division Two promotion and ended Nottinghamshire's unbeaten record with an eight-wicket win at Trent Bridge.

The visitors began day four on 123-2, needing another 103 for victory.

Opener Daryl Mitchell, on 63 overnight, reached his sixth County Championship hundred of the season and finished unbeaten on 139 to take Worcestershire to 229-2 before lunch.

One win from Worcestershire's final two matches should seal promotion.

A poor weather forecast saw former Pears captain Mitchell and Joe Clarke (28 not out) take the attack to the Notts bowlers on the final morning, as they knocked off the remaining runs in just over an hour.

Worcestershire now hold a 39-point lead over third-placed Sussex - although this will be reduced to 31 points if rain sees Sussex's game at Northants end in a draw.

Joe Leach's side host the division's bottom two counties, Leicestershire and Durham, to finish their campaign, while Sussex and fourth-placed Kent have a game in hand.

Leaders Nottinghamshire, who took just three points from the fixture, are still favourites for the title as they have a 15-point advantage over Worcestershire.