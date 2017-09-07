BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: Ben Stokes takes six wickets before England falter
Pint-sized TMS: Stokes stars but England falter
- From the section Cricket
Ben Stokes take six wickets before England falter to 46-4 at the end of a remarkable first day of the deciding Test at Lord's.
