BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: Ben Stokes takes six wickets before England falter

Pint-sized TMS: Stokes stars but England falter

Ben Stokes take six wickets before England falter to 46-4 at the end of a remarkable first day of the deciding Test at Lord's.

READ MORE: England stumble as 14 wickets fall on opening day

WATCH MORE: Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's

Available to UK users only.

