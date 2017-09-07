BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Ben Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's
Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's
- From the section Cricket
Watch Ben Stokes take his sixth wicket as he bowls Shannon Gabriel to dismiss West Indies for just 123 on the first day of the third Test at Lord's.
