Bangladesh v Australia: Tourists level series with victory in final Test

On a deteriorating day four pitch, Australia quickly knocked off their target for the loss of three wickets

Second Test, Chittagong, day four Bangladesh 305 & 157: Mushfiqur 31, Mominul 29, Lyon 6-60 Australia 377 & 87-3: Maxwell 25*, Renshaw 22, Mustafizur 1-16 Australia won by seven wickets Scorecard

Australia's two-match Test series in Bangladesh ended in a 1-1 draw as the tourists claimed a seven-wicket victory in Chittagong on Thursday.

After bowling Bangladesh out for 157 - off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed six wickets for match figures of 13-154 - the Aussies needed just 86 runs to win.

Glenn Maxwell scored 25 not out as his side reached 87-3 in 15.3 overs.

Bangladesh had won August's series opener in Dhaka by 20 runs for their first Test victory against Australia.

Australia's next Test will be against England in Brisbane, beginning on 23 November.