BBC Sport - England v West Indies: James Anderson edges closer to 500 Test wickets after dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite

Watch Kraigg Brathwaite edge James Anderson behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to take the Burnley-born bowler within two of 500 Test wickets.

Available to UK users only.

