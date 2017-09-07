BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Alastair Cook drops Kraigg Brathwaite on three
Watch: Cook drops Brathwaite on three
- From the section Cricket
Watch former England captain Alastair Cook drop West Indies' opener Kraigg Braithwaite at first slip off the bowling of James Anderson.
