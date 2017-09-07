BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Alastair Cook drops Kraigg Brathwaite on three

Watch: Cook drops Brathwaite on three

Watch former England captain Alastair Cook drop West Indies' opener Kraigg Braithwaite at first slip off the bowling of James Anderson.

Follow live: Clips, TMS & text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Cook drops Brathwaite on three

Video

'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake

Video

'I still love commentating but it's time to go'

Video

Gazza's tears & the Crazy Gang: Five of Motty's best

Video

From training alone to the Great North Run - these girls can run!

Video

Archive: Andy Murray limps out of Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

'Two down, two to go' for Wales

Video

Anderson will carry on as long as he can - Gibson

Video

Republic will fight all the way - Walters

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired