England v West Indies: Hosts stumble as 14 wickets fall on opening day

West Indies were bowled out in 57.3 overs

Third Investec Test, Lord's, day one West Indies 123 Powell 39, Stokes 6-22 England 46-4 Holder 2-18 Scorecard

England bowled out West Indies for 123 but then struggled in reply as 14 wickets fell on a remarkable first day of the deciding Test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes took a Test best 6-22 in a superb 14.3-over spell of swing bowling either side of tea, after the tourists opted to bat in overcast conditions.

Batting remained difficult under the lights, and England lost three wickets in the first 13 overs of their innings.

They then lost the key wicket of Joe Root and were 46-4 at the close.

The series is perfectly poised at 1-1 after West Indies, who last won a series in England in 1988, chased down 322 to win by five wickets at Headingley last month.

In the first Lord's Test match to start in September, both sets of bowlers utilised helpful conditions and the highest individual score was 39.

Despite their early dominance, it is by no means certain England will secure a seventh Wisden Trophy victory in the past nine series.

