Yorkshire v Middlesex: Bad light and rain hamper play on day three

Ryan Sidebottom has taken 24 County Championship wickets at an average of 18.25 this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 358: Leaning 85, Hodd 51; Murtagh 4-77 Middlesex 108-3: Robson 47, Compton 42; Sidebottom 3-49 Yorkshire 5 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Yorkshire lead by 209 runs Scorecard

Bad light and rain limited Yorkshire and Middlesex to only 45 overs of play on day three as their Division One game at Headingley headed for a draw.

Resuming on 317-7, Yorkshire secured a fourth batting bonus point before being bowled out for 358.

Middlesex openers Sam Robson (47) and Nick Compton (42) put on 73 for the first wicket of their reply.

But Ryan Sidebottom took three wickets to leave the visitors on 108-3 when play was abandoned at 16:35 BST.