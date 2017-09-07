Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire: Daryl Mitchell leads visitors' push for victory

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell needs 20 more runs to pass 1,000 Championship runs for the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 193 & 275: Wessels 60; Leach 5-69 Worcestershire 243 & 123-2: Mitchell 63* Notts 3 pts, Worcs 4 pts Worcs need 103 more runs to win with 8 wickets remaining Scorecard

Unbeaten Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire are on the verge of defeat by fellow promotion contenders Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors ended day three on 123-2 in pursuit of 226 for victory and need 103 more runs with eight wickets left.

Steven Mullaney bowled Tom Fell (30) before bad light ended play early, but Daryl Mitchell is unbeaten on 63.

Earlier, Notts got to 275 in their second innings with help from Chris Read (38) and Jake Ball (34 not out).

Veteran captain Read received a guard of honour from the Worcestershire players as he entered the field for his final innings at Trent Bridge before he retires at the end of the season.

Ed Barnard (3-78) trapped him lbw, while Joe Leach (5-69) took two wickets on day three to complete a five-wicket haul.