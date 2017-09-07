Durham v Kent: Tom Latham & Graham Clark extend hosts' lead

Tom Latham
New Zealand opener Tom Latham is averaging 82 from five innings this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three):
Durham 217 & 145-2: Latham 64*, Clark 49*
Kent 206: Northeast 110; Onions 6-62
Kent 4 pts, Durham 4 pts
Durham lead by 156 runs
Tom Latham and Graham Clark extended Durham's lead to 156 runs before rain stopped play against Kent on day three.

Latham (64 not out) and Clark (49 not out) moved the score on from to 145-2 without losing a wicket in a important 106-run partnership for the hosts.

But rain and bad light stalled the progress of Paul Collingwood's side as only 28 overs were bowled in the day.

Having moved off the bottom of the table, Durham are chasing their fourth successive win in Division Two.

