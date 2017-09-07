Leicestershire v Gloucestershire: Liam Norwell spell keep visitors on top

Liam Norwell
Liam Norwell is Gloucestershire's leading wicket taker this season with 53 County Championship dismissals
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day three):
Leicestershire 222 & 154-7: Cosgrove 68; Norwell 5-37
Gloucestershire 368: Roderick 57, Dent 57
Leics 4 pts, Glos 7 pts
Leicestershire lead Gloucestershire by eight runs
Scorecard

Liam Norwell took five wickets to keep Gloucestershire on course for victory at Leicestershire before bad light stopped play at Grace Road.

Gloucestershire added 150 runs to their overnight total of 218-3 before being bowled out shortly after lunch.

Mark Cosgrove made a battling 68, but Norwell removed the top four batsmen on his way to figures of 5-37.

The hosts continued to struggle as they closed on 154-7 when play was abandoned, a lead of eight runs.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired