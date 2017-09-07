Leicestershire v Gloucestershire: Liam Norwell spell keep visitors on top

Liam Norwell is Gloucestershire's leading wicket taker this season with 53 County Championship dismissals

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day three): Leicestershire 222 & 154-7: Cosgrove 68; Norwell 5-37 Gloucestershire 368: Roderick 57, Dent 57 Leics 4 pts, Glos 7 pts Leicestershire lead Gloucestershire by eight runs Scorecard

Liam Norwell took five wickets to keep Gloucestershire on course for victory at Leicestershire before bad light stopped play at Grace Road.

Gloucestershire added 150 runs to their overnight total of 218-3 before being bowled out shortly after lunch.

Mark Cosgrove made a battling 68, but Norwell removed the top four batsmen on his way to figures of 5-37.

The hosts continued to struggle as they closed on 154-7 when play was abandoned, a lead of eight runs.