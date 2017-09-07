Hampshire v Surrey: Gareth Berg leads counter-attack for hosts

Gareth Berg and Ian Holland
Gareth Berg (left) and Ian Holland added 131 vital runs between them for Hampshire
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three):
Surrey 200 & 135-4: Burns 63, Foakes 33*
Hampshire 290: Berg 80, Holland 51, Bailey 51; T Curran 4-69
Hampshire 3 pts, Surrey 3 pts
Surrey lead by 45 runs
Scorecard

Surrey will take a slender lead of 45 runs into the final day after Gareth Berg led a Hampshire counter-attack.

Beginning day three on 129-7, Hampshire made 290 - a first-innings lead of 90 - with runs from Berg (80), Ian Holland (51) and Kyle Abbott (37 not out).

Liam Dawson (2-24) continued his good bowling form to reduce Surrey to 51-3.

Rory Burns (63) and Ben Foakes (33 not out) resisted well until the opener was lbw to Joe Weatherley late on to leave Surrey 135-4 at the close of play.

Berg continued the good work of Holland and George Bailey (51) late on Wednesday, smashing nine fours and a six to take Hampshire past the visitors' first-innings total.

Final-wicket pair Abbott and Fidel Edwards (20) added a valuable 27 runs before the latter had his off-stump pegged back by Tom Curran (4-69).

Dawson had Ryan Patel (20) and Scott Borthwick caught and Abbott clean bowled England limited-overs batsman Jason Roy to prompt thoughts of victory for Hampshire.

Weatherley's maiden first-class wicket removed Burns seven overs from stumps, but with rain forecast for day four, Surrey might have done enough to earn a ninth draw of the season.

