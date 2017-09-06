Leinster Lightning set for title despite Shannon boost for Northern Knights

James Shannon top-scored for Northern Knights with 86 in a total of 195 all out

Leinster Lightning are on track to complete a clean sweep of Inter-provincial trophies for the second season in a row.

This despite James Shannon producing a fine innings of 86 for Northern Knights on a truncated day one of the final Inter-pro of the season at Clontarf.

Northern Knights were all out for 195, with Leinster 26-0 in reply.

Leinster need to score 250 in their first innings to secure the title, regardless of the outcome of the game.

The Northern Knights set out knowing that a win would be essential to give them any chance of halting Leinster's clean sweep ambitions but the visitors have work to do if they are to stay in the hunt until Thursday evening.

After the morning session was lost due to the after effects of heavy overnight rain, the home side won a significant toss and invited the Knights to bat first and it was skipper Shannon who took centre stage.

The Instonians man continued to do his chances of a senior Irish recall no harm as he defied bowler-friendly conditions to make an impressive 86, including nine fours and three sixes.

Shannon shared a 45-run stand with Nikolai Smith (28), one of 59 with John Matchett (27) and another worth 51 with Graeme McCarter (31).

The Knights lost their last five wickets for 18 in the search for quick runs and a chance to bowl 10 overs at Lightning late in the extended day.

Disappointingly for the batting side however, the next highest score after that was James McCollum's seven as first-class debutant David Delany on his home ground took 4-31, Tyrone Kane (3-46) and Kevin O'Brien (2-44) did most of the damage.

That then clarified the situation in terms of the overall table and with the Knights claiming just a solitary batting point.

Ed Joyce and Jack Tector ended the day on 12 and nine not out respectively.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Day One of Three at Clontarf

Northern Knights 195 all out (55.2 overs; J Shannon 86, G McCarter 31, Ni Smith 28, J Matchett 27. D Delany 4-31, T Kane 3-46, K O'Brien 2-44)

Leinster Lightning 26-0 (10 overs; E Joyce 12*, J Tector 10*)