Ireland v West Indies ODI live on Radio Ulster MW and highlights on BBC One

William Porterfield attempts to run out Darren Sammy as Ireland beat the West Indies at the 2015 World Cup

BBC Sport NI is to provide radio and television coverage of Ireland's one-day international against the West Indies at Stormont on 13 September.

BBC Radio Ulster medium wave will have live commentary on the match from 10:00 BST, which will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Televised highlights will follow at 22:40 BST on BBC One NI, with Gavin Andrews presenting the programme.

The match will be Ireland's first ODI since being granted Test status.

Michael McNamee presents the radio coverage and will be joined on commentary by John Kenny and David Townsend, with analysis from former Irish internationals Ryan Eagleson, Peter Gillespie and Jeremy Bray.

Ireland defeated the West Indies in a ODI at Stormont back in 2004 and at the 2015 World Cup in New Zealand, but are taking on a West Indies side buoyed by their test win against England next month.

No mention of the history between the two sides would be complete without a mention of perhaps one of the most famous days in Irish sport, when Ireland skittled the West Indies for just 25 at Sion Mills in 1969.