James Anderson takes 500th wicket: Career in photos 8 Sep From the section Cricket Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/41173485 Read more about sharing. James Anderson made his England Test debut, alongside Anthony McGrath, against Zimbabwe at Lord's in May 2003 James Anderson bowled Mark Vermeulen to claim his maiden Test wicket Recalled for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington in 2008, Anderson took 7-130 in the match Anderson and Monty Panesar's last-wicket stand spanned 40 minutes as England denied Australia victory at Cardiff in the 2009 Ashes Anderson is introduced to the Queen during the second Ashes Test at Lord's in 2009, a series in which he took 22 wickets as England won 3-0 Anderson played a key role in England's 2010-11 Ashes triumph in Australia, with 24 wickets at 26 Anderson celebrates retaining the Ashes on home soil in 2013 Anderson surpasses Sir Ian Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets by removing West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin in 2015 In August 2017, Lancashire renamed the Pavilion End at Old Trafford after James Anderson