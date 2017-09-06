Derbyshire v Glamorgan: Second day off at Derby with outfield drenched

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire: Yet to bat Glamorgan: Yet to bat Scorecard

Derbyshire and Glamorgan were left frustrated for a second successive day with play abandoned at 11:15 BST.

Umpires Graham Lloyd and Billy Taylor decided there was no prospect of a sodden outfield recovering.

Players and officials found water squelching under their boots close to the edge of the square and more rain is forecast for days three and four.

"It's health and safety, none of that applied in the old days," said Derbyshire boss Kim Barnett.

"But the umpires are very careful these days and it must be pretty wet that they're not even waiting to see if it improves, which is sad."

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison said: "I haven't been in many games that have been called off this early, but it's not fit for cricket.

"There's a huge amount to play for for a lot of the guys, after the disappointment of the weekend (losing the T20 Blast semi-final). Everyone's keen to get back on and win some games and get up the table.

"Players are getting opportunities over the next month, so it's a shame we can't get on."