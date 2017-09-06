Leicestershire v Gloucestershire: Josh Shaw helps visitors take control

Josh Shaw is making his first Championship appearance of the season for Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day two): Leicestershire 222: Cosgrove 92; Shaw 4-54 Gloucestershire 218-3: Roderick 57, Dent 57 Leics 2 pts, Glos 4 pts Leicestershire lead Gloucestershire by four runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire dominated with the ball and the bat on the second day against winless Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Leicestershire started the day on 90-4 after rain limited play on Tuesday but they were all out shortly after lunch.

Josh Shaw took 4-54 as the hosts were bowled out for 222, with Mark Cosgrove providing the only real resistance with 92 from 126 deliveries.

Gareth Roderick and Chris Dent both made 57 to help Gloucestershire reach 218-3 when bad light stopped play.