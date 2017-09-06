Durham v Kent: Sam Northeast's century help visitors check hosts' charge

Sam Northeast
Sam Northeast has scored three centuries in the Championship this season so far
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two):
Durham 217: Wood 72*, Weighell 55; Claydon 5-54 & 57-2
Kent 206: Northeast 110; Onions 6-62
Kent 4 pts, Durham 4 pts
Durham lead by 68 runs
Scorecard

Sam Northeast's brilliant century helped Kent peg back Durham on an absorbing day at Chester-le-Street.

England bowler Mark Wood had scored a career-best unbeaten 72 to help rescue the hosts from 77-7 to 217 all out.

The visitors began well but Wood took two wickets in an over as Kent lost 5-13 to slip from 134-3 to 147-8.

Northeast hit 110 off 115 balls as Kent were bowled out for 206 before Keaton Jennings fell for 13 as Durham closed on 57-2, holding a narrow lead of 68.

Jennings had remained watchful during his 57-minute stay at the crease in the home side's second innings, making 13 off 41 balls, before being caught behind by Daniel Bell-Drummond off Calum Haggett.

