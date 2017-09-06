Durham v Kent: Sam Northeast's century help visitors check hosts' charge
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two):
|Durham 217: Wood 72*, Weighell 55; Claydon 5-54 & 57-2
|Kent 206: Northeast 110; Onions 6-62
|Kent 4 pts, Durham 4 pts
|Durham lead by 68 runs
|Scorecard
Sam Northeast's brilliant century helped Kent peg back Durham on an absorbing day at Chester-le-Street.
England bowler Mark Wood had scored a career-best unbeaten 72 to help rescue the hosts from 77-7 to 217 all out.
The visitors began well but Wood took two wickets in an over as Kent lost 5-13 to slip from 134-3 to 147-8.
Northeast hit 110 off 115 balls as Kent were bowled out for 206 before Keaton Jennings fell for 13 as Durham closed on 57-2, holding a narrow lead of 68.
Jennings had remained watchful during his 57-minute stay at the crease in the home side's second innings, making 13 off 41 balls, before being caught behind by Daniel Bell-Drummond off Calum Haggett.