Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire: Leaders recover well after Joe Leach wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 193: Barnard 4-71 & 138-5: Wessels 60; Leach 3-36 Worcestershire 243: Barnard 55; Mullaney 4-31 Notts 3 pts, Worcs 4 pts Notts lead by 88 runs with 5 wickets remaining Scorecard

A batting fightback late on day two by Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire left their game against Worcestershire at Trent Bridge finely poised.

Promotion-chasing Worcestershire were bowled out for 243, having wrapped up Notts' first innings for 193.

Aggressive knocks from Ben Cox (47), Ed Barnard (55) and Joe Leach (28) helped the visitors recover from 89-6.

Leach took two wickets with the new ball as Notts slipped to 25-3 but they ended day two on 138-5, leading by 88.

Riki Wessels (60) and opener Jake Libby (42 not out) shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 92 to rescue their team, having come together with Notts still seven runs behind.

The unbeaten hosts had appeared on course to gain a first-innings advantage in a low-scoring contest, but Worcestershire duo Cox and Leach both scored at quicker than a run per ball, while Barnard followed his 4-71 with the ball with a valuable half-century.

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Steven Mullaney:

"Worcestershire are slightly ahead, but we know we are only one or two partnerships away from getting a decent lead and a defendable one.

"I thought Jake (Libby) and Riki (Wessels) played well in different ways. Riki counter-attacked and Jake stayed in and batted how he plays. He's had some decent balls recently, so it would be nice to see him go on and get a decent score tomorrow.

"It's been nice for me to get some extra responsibility as part of the four-man seam attack and am really enjoying it, getting on early."

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes:

"The people that have come along have been well-entertained, it's a very interesting game.

"It's been a tough match in that it has been difficult to score runs on the pitch.

"Tomorrow looks like being a very interesting day. We do need to pick up the wickets of these two (Jake Libby and Brett Hutton) and Brendan Taylor and the ever-green Chris Read, so we aren't taking anything for granted and then we've got to bat well to try and win the game."