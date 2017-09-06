Lancashire v Essex: Haseeb Hameed holds up leaders with gritty half-century

Haseeb Hameed played three Tests for England during last winter's tour of India, scoring two half-centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Lancashire 222-8: Hameed 85*; Porter 4-54 Essex: Yet to bat Lancs 1 pt, Essex 2 pts Scorecard

A gritty 85 not out by Lancashire's Haseeb Hameed limited the damage of an impressive bowling display by Division One leaders Essex at Old Trafford.

After day one was lost to rain, Jamie Porter (4-54) struck early to reduce second-placed Lancashire to 65-5.

England Test opener Hameed made only his second Championship fifty of the season to guide his side to 222-8.

Victory for Essex, who began 36 points clear of Lancashire, will take them close to a first title since 1992.

No play had been possible on Tuesday because of the wet conditions and there was another delayed start following further rain in Manchester, before play eventually began at 11:45 BST.

Fielding first having chosen not to contest a toss, unbeaten Essex seized control when Porter had Alex Davies caught at slip off the third ball of the innings.

Liam Livingstone, a double-centurion in last week's win over Warwickshire, was another top-order batsman to fall cheaply but 20-year-old Hameed remained resolute to boost his chances of being included in England's squad to tour Australia this winter.

His first 100 balls yielded only 11 runs and he took four hours to reach his half-century, sharing useful partnerships with Jordan Clark (20) and Stephen Parry (35).

A broken hand ended Hameed's participation in England's winter tour of India and, despite impressing in his early outings at Test level, his poor Championship form contributed to him not being selected for the home Tests against South Africa and West Indies this summer.