Warwickshire v Somerset: Craig Overton and Jack Leach help visitors build lead

Craig Overton
Craig Overton is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Division One with 36
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two):
Somerset 282: Abell 82; Singh 5-72 & 75-2: Trescothick 36*, Hildreth 24*
Warwickshire 146: Barker 52; Leach 5-50, Overton 4-33
Warwickshire 3pts, Somerset 5pts
Somerset lead by 211 runs
Scorecard

Craig Overton and Jack Leach took nine wickets between them to help Somerset build a commanding 211-run lead over Warwickshire on day two at Edgbaston.

Having begun the day 203-4, Tom Abell's 82 helped Somerset reach 282, despite spinner Sunny Singh taking 5-72.

Overton then continued his fine form with 4-33 and combined well with Leach (5-50) to dismiss the Bears for 146.

Marcus Trescothick (36 not out) and James Hildreth (24 not out) put on 58 to guide Somerset to 75-2 at the close.

Although they lost their final six wickets within the first 20 overs of play to the spin of Singh and Jeetan Patel (4-90), the away side's first-innings score of 282 looked a good effort on a worn pitch.

Abell has struggled this season since taking on the captaincy, but his third half-century of the season, which contained nine fours and a six, may prove crucial in this Division One relegation battle.

Bottom side Warwickshire required lower-order runs from Keith Barker (52) and Chris Wright (25) to get them past the follow-on target, with Overton's pace and Leach's left-arm spin reducing them to 96-7.

With the Edgbaston pitch taking spin - and contributing to the demise of 18 batsmen on day two - seventh-placed Somerset will now be confident of securing just their second win of the County Championship season.

