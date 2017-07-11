India in England 2018

July

3 1st Twenty20 international, Old Trafford (17:30 BST)

6 2nd Twenty20 international, Cardiff (17:30 BST)

8 3rd Twenty20 international, Bristol (14:00 BST)

12 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (12:30 BST)

14 2nd ODI, Lord's (11:00 BST)

17 3rd ODI, Headingley (12:30 BST)

August

1-5 1st Test, Edgbaston (11:00 BST)

9-13 2nd Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)

18-22 3rd Test, Trent Bridge (11:00 BST)

30-3 Sep 4th Test, Southampton (11:00 BST)

September

7-11 5th Test, The Oval (11:00 BST)

