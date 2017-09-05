England bowling coach Ottis Gibson, who is leaving to coach South Africa after the final Test against West Indies, says James Anderson wants to continue playing cricket for "as long as he can".

Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker is approaching 500 Test dismissals ahead of the third Test, which begins at Lord's on Thursday, with ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio 4 LW and via the BBC Sport website app, where you can also watch in-play highlights.

READ MORE: Gibson will take over as SA head coach

READ MORE: Lancashire rename Pavilion End after James Anderson