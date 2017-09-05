Northamptonshire v Sussex: Ben Duckett's 193 puts hosts in charge

Ben Duckett's century was his third in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 329-5: Duckett 193 Sussex: Yet to bat Northants 3 pts, Sussex 1 pt Scorecard

Ben Duckett scored a brilliant 193 as Northamptonshire dominated the first day's play against visitors Sussex.

Rain delayed the start of play before Duckett put on 91 for the opening partnership with Rob Newton (32), who was bowled by seamer David Wiese.

Alex Wakely quickly followed for only 10, but Duckett carried on to bring up his century from 128 balls.

Duckett was caught and bowled by Danny Briggs for 193 from 200 deliveries as Northants closed on 329-5.