Leicestershire v Gloucestershire: Hosts struggle on rain-affected day
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one):
|Leicestershire 90-4: Cosgrove 38 not out; Norwell 2-16
|Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
|Leics 0 pts, Glos 1 pt
Leicestershire's batsmen struggled against Gloucestershire before rain stopped play at Grace Road.
Rain delayed the start until 13:10 BST before Liam Norwell (2-16) removed openers Michael Carberry and Harry Dearden to leave the hosts on 20-2.
Colin Ackermann and Ned Eckersley also fell before the rain returned at 85-4.
The players briefly came back out before rain set in again, with Mark Cosgrove's unbeaten 38 helping Leicestershire to 90-4 at stumps.