Derbyshire v Glamorgan: Rain washes out first day of Division Two match

Heavy rain washed out the opening day in Derby

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire: Yet to bat Glamorgan: Yet to bat Scorecard

No play was possible on the first day of the County Championship match between Derbyshire and Glamorgan because of heavy morning rain.

Umpires Graham Lloyd and Billy Taylor called play off early at 13:40 BST because of a wet outfield at Derby.

Eight overs extra will be added to the duration of days two and three, when the weather forecast is better.

The 2016 match between the two sides at Derby was interrupted by snow, sleet and hailstorms.

Their 2015 encounter at Chesterfield also ended in a draw after multiple rain interruptions.