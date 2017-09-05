Yorkshire v Middlesex: Rain prevents play on day one at Headingley

Headingley
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day one):
Yorkshire: Yet to bat
Middlesex: Yet to bat
Scorecard

The first day of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Middlesex at Headingley was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Persistent rain stopped at the scheduled lunch interval but, with the outfield extremely wet, play was called off for the day at 14:15 BST.

Yorkshire and Middlesex are sixth and fifth in the table respectively.

The home side are 23 points ahead of Somerset, who occupy the second relegation spot in Division One.

