Warwickshire v Somerset: Tom Abell and Steven Davies help visitors respond

Somerset captain Tom Abell has scored just two fifties in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Somerset 203-4: Byrom 43, Davies 39*, Abell 38* Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 1 pt, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

A partnership of 72 between Tom Abell and Steven Davies helped Somerset reach 203-4 on a rain-affected first day against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Abell (38 not out) and Davies (39 not out) steadied the innings from 131-4 before bad light forced an early close, with only 56.3 overs bowled.

Earlier, having won the toss, Marcus Trescothick (28) and Eddie Byrom (43) had put on 51 for the opening wicket.

Warwickshire are bottom of Division One, trailing Somerset by 12 points.

With both sides struggling in the County Championship, having won just one game each all season, this is a key fixture as both teams battle against relegation.

Somerset, who trail sixth-placed Yorkshire by 23 points, showed signs of improvement as only Championship debutant George Bartlett failed with the bat.

Warwickshire spinners Sunny Singh (2-52) and Jeetan Patel (1-50) bowled the majority of the overs, finding turn on the same pitch that was used for T20 Blast Finals Day.

Singh had Byrom and James Hildreth (33) caught by Jonathan Trott at slip in quick succession before Abell and Davies' stand left Somerset in a good position at stumps.