Lancashire v Essex: First day of Division One clash washed out by rain
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one):
|Lancashire: Yet to bat
|Essex: Yet to bat
|Scorecard
Day one of Lancashire's Division One match against Essex was abandoned because of rain at Old Trafford.
Play was called off at 12:55 BST without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield at the Manchester ground.
Essex are unbeaten in their 10 County Championship matches this season and lead second-placed Lancashire by 36 points at the top of Division One.
Day two will begin at 10:30 BST with a full day's play likely, but rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday.