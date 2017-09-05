Hampshire v Surrey: Only five overs possible on day one

Hampshire are 24 points behind second-placed Lancashire in Division One

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Surrey 16-0 Hampshire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Day one of Hampshire's County Championship match against Surrey was abandoned after just five overs were bowled at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire won the toss and elected to field, with Surrey's Rory Burns and Ryan Patel reaching 16-0 before bad light forced the players off.

The umpires attempted five restarts but, after persistent rain, the day's play was called off at 16:40 BST.

Hampshire are third in Division One on 117 points, two points ahead of Surrey.