Jim Allenby: Somerset one-day captain, Michael Leask and Ryan Davies to leave club

Jim Allenby
Jim Allenby has a batting average of 29.30 in 137 T20 matches

Somerset's one-day captain Jim Allenby is to leave the county at the end of the 2017 season.

The 34-year-old Australian all-rounder has been with Somerset since 2015 and became white-ball skipper in 2016.

"Jim has proved himself to be a valuable cricketer and he has captained the team admirably," chief executive Lee Cooper told the club website.

Meanwhile, Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask will also exit, plus Ryan Davies, 20, is to depart for personal reasons.

Both were regulars in Somerset's second XI, while Leask, 26, featured in August's T20 fixtures against Nottinghamshire and Hampshire.

