England to host Australia in ODI series in 2018, plus Tests v Pakistan & India

Eoin Morgan's side beat Australia by 40 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy

England will host Australia in six limited-overs matches next summer, in between Test series against Pakistan and India.

England and Australia will play five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 in June - four months after the sides meet in Australia following the Ashes.

Joe Root's side play two Tests against Pakistan starting on 24 May before facing Scotland in an ODI in Edinburgh.

They also play three T20s, three ODIs and five Tests against India.

The Tests, which start on 1 August, will be held at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, Southampton and The Oval.

England lost a five-Test series 4-0 in India last winter, after which Alastair Cook resigned as captain and ODI skipper Root was appointed as his successor.

When India last toured in 2014, England won the Test series 3-1, while Pakistan drew a four-Test series 2-2 in England in 2016.

Lord's and Headingley will host the Tests against Pakistan next summer.

The final of county cricket's One-Day Cup will be held at Lord's on 30 June, while Edgbaston will again stage T20 Blast Finals Day on 15 September.

England 2018 summer schedule

All matches start at 11:00 BST unless stated

24- 28 May: 1st Test v Pakistan, Lord's

1st Test v Pakistan, Lord's 1-5 June: 2nd Test v Pakistan, Headingley

2nd Test v Pakistan, Headingley 10 June: ODI v Scotland, Edinburgh

13 June: 1st ODI v Australia, The Oval (13:00)

1st ODI v Australia, The Oval (13:00) 16 June: 2nd ODI v Australia, Cardiff

2nd ODI v Australia, Cardiff 19 June: 3rd ODI v Australia, Trent Bridge (14:00)

3rd ODI v Australia, Trent Bridge (14:00) 21 June: 4th ODI v Australia, Chester-le-Street (14:00)

4th ODI v Australia, Chester-le-Street (14:00) 24 June: 5th ODI v Australia, Emirates Old Trafford

5th ODI v Australia, Emirates Old Trafford 27 June: T20 v Australia, Edgbaston (18:30)

3 July: 1st T20 v India, Old Trafford (17:30)

1st T20 v India, Old Trafford (17:30) 6 July: 2nd T20 v India, Cardiff (17:30)

2nd T20 v India, Cardiff (17:30) 8 July: 3rd T20 v India, Bristol (14:00)

12 July: 1st ODI v India, Trent Bridge (12:30)

1st ODI v India, Trent Bridge (12:30) 14 July: 2nd ODI v India, Lord's

2nd ODI v India, Lord's 17 July: 3rd ODI v India, Headingley (12.30)