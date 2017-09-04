Steven Finn: Middlesex tie England pace bowler to new contract

Finn has taken 125 wickets in 36 Test matches for England

England pace bowler Steven Finn has signed a new contract with Middlesex.

Lancashire had recently confirmed their interest in signing Finn, 28, who was in the final year of his contract.

Middlesex, county champions in 2016, describe the new contract for their longest-serving player as "multi-year" but have not disclosed its length.

"The club has come a long way since I first played for it. We are still developing, and that is something I am excited about being part of," he said.

"I am optimistic about our chances in all three formats and want to help win more trophies for this great club."

Finn has taken 458 wickets for Middlesex in all forms of cricket since his debut as a 16-year-old in 2005, and a further 254 for England in 36 Tests, 69 one-day internationals and 21 Twenty20 internationals.

He is centrally contracted by England for Test cricket, although he last appeared in the five-day game in October 2016.

Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser wants Finn to finish his career with the county and "be remembered as one of our greatest cricketers".

"Even though it seems as though he has been around for decades Steven is still only 28 and, potentially, has his best years ahead of him," added the former England seamer.

"Despite speculation, it was unimaginable to me that he would leave the club to play for another county."