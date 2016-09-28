County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Essex wrapped up the County Championship title, remaining unbeaten in 2017

With the 2017 season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Counties are allowed to field two overseas players in Twenty20 games, with up to four registered for that competition, although only two can be registered at any one time, and registrations must be for a minimum of 10 days.

Only one overseas player is permitted in the County Championship and One-Day Cup competitions.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2017 season are included on the 2017 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Jeevan Mendis (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Matt Henry (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: TBC

DURHAM

Overseas player 2017: Stephen Cook (South Africa), Tom Latham (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: Tom Latham (New Zealand)

Other news: The county need to name a new captain for the One-Day Cup following Jennings' move to Lancashire.

ESSEX

Overseas player: Neil Wagner (New Zealand), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) Overseas player 2018: TBC

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player 2017: Jacques Rudolph (South Africa), David Miller (South Africa) Overseas player 2018: TBC

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Michael Klinger (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) Overseas player 2018: TBC

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player: George Bailey (Australia), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) Overseas player 2018: George Bailey (Australia)

Possible signings: Hampshire are reportedly interested in Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali, though Warwickshire are favourites for his signature and Middlesex are also rumoured to be interested.

KENT

Overseas player 2017: Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Possible departures: England spinner James Tredwell has asked to speak to other counties because of a lack of playing time, while batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond has been linked with Warwickshire. Both are out of contract at the end of 2017. Keeper-batsman Sam Billings has been linked with Nottinghamshire.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Ryan McLaren (South Africa), Junaid Khan (Pakistan) Overseas player 2018: TBC

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Clint McKay (Australia), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Other news: The county are looking for a new head coach after Pierre de Bruyn left before the end of the 2017 season by mutual agreement, leaving assistant Graeme Welch and 2nd XI coach John Sadler in temporary charge. McKay's departure also leaves them looking for a limited-overs captain.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player 2017: Adam Voges (Australia), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Tim Southee (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Possible signings: Middlesex are reportedly interested in Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali, though Warwickshire are favourites for his signature and Hampshire are also rumoured to be interested.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) Overseas player 2018: TBC

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Dan Christian (Australia), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), James Pattinson (Australia), Cheteshwar Pujara (India) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Possible signings: Notts have been linked with Kent's Sam Billings and Worcestershire's Joe Clarke - director of cricket Mick Newell has refused to rule out a move for either player, but denied that a deal for Clarke has already been agreed.

Other news: Read's retirement leaves a vacancy as captain.

SOMERSET

Overseas player 2017: Dean Elgar (South Africa), Corey Anderson (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Other news: Somerset are set to announce a new director of cricket and head coach after the departure of Matthew Maynard. Strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness is joining Surrey.

SURREY

Overseas player 2017: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Aaron Finch (Australia), Moises Henriques (Australia) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Other news: Strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness is joining from Somerset.

SUSSEX

Overseas player 2017: Vernon Philander (South Africa), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jerome Taylor (West Indies) Overseas player 2018: TBC

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Possible signings: Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will be out of contract at the end of the summer, has been heavily linked with a return to Warwickshire, though Middlesex and Hampshire are also reported to be interested. Warwickshire have also been linked with Kent batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond, and are reportedly one of three counties chasing South Africa's Morne Morkel as a potential Kolpak signing for 2018.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2017: John Hastings (Australia), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand). Nathan Lyon (Australia), Ravichandran Ashwin (India) Overseas player 2018: TBC

Possible departures: England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has two seasons to run on his contract, which runs out at the end of the 2018 season, has been heavily linked with a return to Warwickshire, although Middlesex and Hampshire are also reportedly interested. Batsman Joe Clarke has been linked with Nottinghamshire, who deny a deal has already been agreed.

YORKSHIRE