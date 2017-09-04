England v West Indies: Jason Roy has chance to reclaim place in ODI side

Jason Roy has made only 51 runs in his past eight one-day internationals

England v West Indies - one Twenty20 & five ODIs Dates: 16-29 September Coverage: Live Test Match Special coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website, plus text commentary on desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Jason Roy has the chance to reclaim his place as England's one-day opener after he was named in the squad for five matches against West Indies.

The Surrey batsman, 27, was dropped for the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat by Pakistan in June, having gone nine innings without passing 20 runs.

Pace bowler Tom Curran, who made his T20 international debut earlier this summer, is in the squad for the ODIs.

All-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are both rested for the sole T20.

That game, a repeat of the 2016 World T20 final that England lost, is on Saturday, 16 September at Chester-le-Street.

The first of the ODIs is at Old Trafford on 19 September.

The deciding match in the three-Test series between the two sides begins at Lord's on Thursday.

England's 14-man squad to play West Indies in single T20 match:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire).

England's 14-man squad for the five-match ODI series:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England v West Indies: Limited overs schedule

T20

Saturday, 16 September

Time: 18:30 Venue: Chester-le-Street

ODI

Tuesday, 19 September

Time: 12:30 Venue: Old Trafford

Thursday, 21 September

Time: 12:30 Venue: Trent Bridge

Sunday, 24 September

Time: 11:00 Venue: Bristol

Wednesday, 27 September

Time: 12:30 Venue: The Oval

Friday, 29 September

Time: 12:30 Venue: Southampton