BBC Sport - 'Mary Berry would like this!' - Test Match Special's summer in cake
'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake
- From the section Cricket
Test Match Special celebrated its 60th birthday this summer and its devoted listeners continue to bake beautiful, home-made cakes.
Here are the highlights of TMS' summer in cake.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired