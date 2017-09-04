Ateeq Javid: Leicestershire sign all-rounder from Warwickshire

Ateeq Javid
Ateeq Javid took 2-15 in Warwickshire's One-Day Cup final victory over Surrey at Lord's in 2016

Warwickshire all-rounder Ateeq Javid is to join Leicestershire at the end of the season.

The 25-year old, who has scored 2,117 runs and claimed 57 wickets across all three formats of the game, has signed a two-year deal at Grace Road.

"I want to thank everyone who has helped my development over the years," Javid told the club website.

"The time is right to make a move, fight for a place and hopefully play regular cricket across all formats."

Birmingham-born Javid came through the Warwickshire youth system and helped the Bears win the T20 Blast in 2014, taking the wicket of Kevin Pietersen against Surrey in the semi-final.

He also took 2-15 in the Bears' eight-wicket win in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's in 2016.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson has extended his contract with the Foxes by a further year.

The 20-year-old has penned a deal to commit himself to the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Parkinson was an ever-present in the T20 Blast side which reached the quarter-finals, picking up 15 wickets.

