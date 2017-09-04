Hampshire: James Vince frustrated at fourth T20 Blast Finals Day loss

Chris Wood was last man out for Hampshire as they fell to a 23-run defeat by Notts Outlaws

Hampshire captain James Vince was frustrated by another missed opportunity at a T20 Blast Finals Day.

Vince's side were beaten by 23 runs in the semi-final by eventual winners Notts Outlaws on Saturday, their fourth defeat in a Finals Day at Edgbaston.

"We did a lot of stuff well compared to when we've previously been here," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We were right in the game up until the last five overs. It's frustrating after being in a good position."

Hampshire failed to chase down 170 in the second semi-final after losing Shahid Afridi to the first ball of their reply.

They won in 2012 but have lost at the semi-final stage in four of the last five years.

"Getting to Finals Day is good, but it just feels a little bit like the same thing's happened," Vince said. "It's not through a lack of effort or lack of trying.

"In the middle overs, we just lost too many wickets together. We felt we were well-placed, but we just couldn't get over the line."

Hampshire head into the final month of the season third in County Championship Division One with four games to go, starting at home against Surrey on Tuesday.