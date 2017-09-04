England v West Indies: Marlon Samuels tells Ben Stokes to 'stay on the boundary'

Marlon Samuels made 85 not out as West Indies beat England in the 2016 World T20 final

England v West Indies - one Twenty20 & five ODIs Dates: 16-29 September

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has warned England's Ben Stokes to "stay on the boundary" in the limited-overs matches this month.

The pair have clashed several times, notably when Samuels saluted after Stokes' dismissal in a Test in 2015.

The sides play a solitary Twenty20 at Durham on 16 September, before a five-ODI series starts on 19 September.

"I'm going to come to England and be a good boy, at least for the start," 36-year-old Samuels told the Guardian.

"As long as he keeps quiet, I won't start anything, so if anything does happen that means he has said something to me first.

"He should stay on the boundary when I'm batting, as far away as possible."

Stokes and Samuels exchanged words during the second Test in Grenada in 2015, after which Samuels said "the English boys don't learn".

When Stokes was dismissed later in the game, Samuels stood and saluted as the all-rounder left the field.

Stokes, 26, said Samuels "lacks respect" after he put his feet on the table during a news conference following West Indies' World T20 final victory over England in 2016.

Samuels added: "He wanted to take me on a couple of years ago. He started something and I told him he better be prepared to finish it.

"But I saw him during the IPL this year and he didn't say anything. I hope he can continue on that path. If not, I have things in place."

England meet West Indies in the third and final Test at Lord's starting on Thursday, with the series level at 1-1.

Stokes, who was reprimanded for using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language during the second Test West Indies at Headingley, is one demerit point away from a ban.