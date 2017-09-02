BBC Sport - T20 Blast final: 'Ouch' - Notts captain Dan Christian gets hit in face by T20 trophy
'Ouch' - When trophy presentations go wrong...
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire captain Dan Christian gets more than he bargains for as he receives the T20 Blast trophy, the Australian gets hit in the face as the prize is hurriedly handed over.
WATCH MORE:Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired