T20 Blast: Semi-finalists Glamorgan 'must improve' - Robert Croft

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft says the squad must improve in 2018, despite progressing from T20 Blast quarter-finalists to semi-finalists.

The Welsh county lost to Birmingham Bears by 11 runs at Edgbaston.

"We'll take it on the chin, but we'll have to be better next year," said Croft.

"The majority of the squad will still be here, but T20 cricket is improving every year so we'll have to be better if we want to go further."

T20 captain Jacques Rudolph is retiring from professional cricket, but apart from the official "overseas" players Rudolph and David Miller, the rest of the squad could remain.

The place on Finals Day marked a marginal improvement for Glamorgan, whose mixed 50-overs form and disappointing Championship results have been similar to 2016.

"The four-day form of the game, it's a team that takes a while to build, but one-day cricket is something we feel we can compete in strongly," was Croft's summary.

"We've matured as a team, because last year when we lost a game, it felt like confidence shattered like a plate on the floor, while this year people have been more capable of getting back on the horse to face a new challenge."

Haunting defeat

Andrew Salter raised brief hopes of a dramatic victory against Birmingham, despite needing 26 off the final over from England bowler Chris Woakes.

He struck two fours and a six before being caught on the boundary.

"I hope it doesn't haunt me for too long," said a rueful Salter.

"It was weird, it felt good enough, but I couldn't see because of the sun. Gutted it didn't make it, but I tried my hardest. I just swung as hard as I could.

"We feel we could have gone all the way."

Salter was used sparingly with the ball during the T20 campaign despite being economical.

"I'm ready to be used whenever, but Jacques (Rudolph) has done a good job deciding when to use his bowlers. I'm always desperate to bowl more, and fingers crossed I can do some good for us in future," he added.

Four weeks to go

Glamorgan have four Championship games to complete their season with no chance of promotion from Division Two, starting at Derby on Tuesday, after a narrow defeat against Sussex with a youthful side.

"The way forward would be to blood younger players, but you have to have enough experience around them," Croft said of the club's selection policy.